6 Surprisingly Pet-Friendly Hotels in Charleston

Charleston, a city known for its rich history and southern charm, is also a fantastic destination for dog lovers. There are numerous dog-friendly hotels in Charleston, ensuring that you and your furry companion can enjoy a comfortable stay. Here are some of the top picks for dog-friendly hotels in the city:

The Charleston Place: This hotel is celebrated for its exceptional service, including the Club Level with incredible food and drinks. It is conveniently located in the heart of Charleston, making it an excellent choice for those looking to explore the city​​.

The Restoration Hotel: Located downtown, this hotel features a variety of amenities including a library, restaurant, rooftop bar, coffee shop, and boutique store. It is just a short walk from the College of Charleston and Charleston City Market​​.

The Wentworth Mansion: This downtown Charleston Inn offers a unique and luxurious experience for both you and your canine companion. This historic mansion, built in 1886, has been transformed into one of Charleston's finest inns, featuring intricately designed woodwork, hand-carved marble fireplaces, ornate plaster ceilings, and Tiffany stained glass windows. Each room is restored and furnished with antiques, providing a lavish atmosphere. Pet-friendly amenities at the Wentworth Mansion include the "Dog's World" package, which caters to your pet's needs. This package includes two nights of accommodations for two adults and one dog, welcome treats upon arrival, a $40 gift card to 60 Bull Cafe, and a $30 gift card to Woof Gang Bakery. This ensures your pet is pampered and well-cared for during your stay. The Mansion is conveniently located near parks and scenic vistas, perfect for walks and exploration with your dog.

The Barksdale House Inn: Located at 27 George Street, this Inn is a pet-friendly establishment that welcomes pets of any size. For pet owners, the inn charges an additional fee of $20 per pet, per night, with a maximum of two pets allowed. The inn is also conveniently located within walking distance to various attractions in Charleston, making it an ideal spot for those traveling with pets.

The Ansonborough Inn: Located in the historic district of downtown Charleston, this Inn welcomes pets warmly. They allow two pets up to 100 lbs for an additional fee of $40 per pet, per night. The hotel, residing on a property won in a poker game by Lord Anson of England, was originally a stationer's warehouse around 1901. Now transformed into an all-suite inn, it boasts large suites ranging from 450 to 750 sq ft, each room featuring amenities for a comfortable stay. Its central location in Charleston is ideal for exploring the city's finest restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. The hotel's pet policy emphasizes the comfort and convenience for both pets and their owners, ensuring a pleasant stay for everyone.

The Grand Bohemian Hotel Charleston: Part of the Autograph Collection, is a pet-friendly establishment that provides a luxurious stay for both you and your pet. Located in the Charleston Historic District, this boutique hotel is just a short distance from popular destinations like the Historic Charleston City Market and the South Carolina Aquarium.