Southern Living Says The Windjammer is One of the Beach Bars in the South

Southern Living editors who report, research, and visit resorts across the South, today named the 18 best beach in the South, and one of the entries came from the Charleston area.

The 18 Best Beach Bars in the South:

Flora-Bama | Perdido Key, Florida

Aruba Beach Café | Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Florida

The Windjammer | Isle of Palms, South Carolina

Square Grouper | Jupiter, Florida

Clayton’s Beach Bar | South Padre Island, Texas

The Mucky Duck | Captiva Island, Florida

Pink Pony Pub | Gulf Shores, Alabama

The SandBar | Delray Beach, Florida

Franky & Louie’s Beachfront Bar & Grill | Sunrise Beach, Missouri

Peg Leg Pete’s | Pensacola Beach, Florida

Seacrets | Ocean City, Maryland

Jimmy B’s Beach Bar | St. Pete Beach, Florida

The Gulf | Orange Beach, Alabama

Kane Tiki Bar & Grill | Marco Island, Florida

Pirates Cove | Elberta, Alabama

Brogen’s South | St. Simons, Georgia

Shaggy’s Harbor Bar & Grill | Coastal Mississippi

The Spot | Galveston, Texas

Here's what the magazine had to say about The Windjammer:

"The vibes are always high at The Windjammer, which fancies itself 'Charleston’s premier beach club.' Located at Front Beach on Isle of Palms, this place has been rocking and rolling with live music drawing big crowds since 1972. With a large stage set up just beyond the dunes, there’s not a more stunning setting for a concert. There’s also no better place to stop for a drink on a deck."

You can read the full article here.