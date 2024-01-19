Spring might be here before Corps of Engineers project gets underway

A federally funded project that eventually will bring much-needed sand to the erosion-ravaged beach at the southwest end of the Isle of Palms probably won’t get underway until spring officially arrives – or possibly later.

According to Army Corps of Engineers Project Manager Jacob Kyzar, the earliest 500,000 cubic yards of sand will begin its journey through a pipeline from the Intracoastal Waterway to the Breach Inlet area of IOP will be mid-to-late March. The project, which will cost an estimated $10 million, includes an additional 175,000 cubic yards for the Sullivan’s Island beach.

The Corps originally was supposed to look at bids on the project on Dec. 29 of last year, but the bid opening has been delayed until Jan. 31.

“We had a few internal delays finalizing the documents. We moved it back to give us more time to work through those issues,” Kyzar said.

“I don’t know how many bidders there will be,” he added. “Sometimes they come in at the last minute. I think we have a lot of interested prospective bidders, and I’m hopeful we’ll get a good amount of competition.”

Kyzar said it would take 30 to 45 days to transport the sand – which has been dredged from the Intracoastal over the past 10 to 15 years and stored in areas along the Waterway – to Sullivan’s Island and the remainder of the six-month project for IOP to receive its allotment. He said he didn’t know yet which of the barrier islands would be the first to receive sand.

Neither island will pay for the sand, but both will be financially responsible for moving it after it is delivered between the high tide and low tide lines.

Fragoso said Jan. 17 that the city was meeting with its consultant, Coastal Science & Engineering, to determine if it will be necessary to truck in sand to help hold back the ocean until the Corps project gets underway. Since October, the city has been paying Collins Construction to haul in and scrape sand and install sandbags to protect property threatened by severe beach erosion along the southwest end of Ocean Boulevard. However, high tides that were the result of a Dec. 17 storm destroyed the sandbags and washed away all the sand that had been added to the beach.

The IOP City Council has approved $1.25 million for scraping and adding sand to the beach, $250,000 for sandbags to protect property near Breach Inlet and another $300,000 for sandbags for homes on Beachwood East in Wild Dunes, another area where property is being threatened by the tide. The installation process for those sandbags got underway Jan. 15.

Fragoso pointed out at the City Council’s Jan. 11 workshop that the city has money available to continue its efforts to protect beachfront homes near Breach Inlet because the state has agreed to chip in $850,000.

The City of Isle of Palms will establish an ad hoc committee that will be tasked with developing long-term policies to deal with beach restoration and preservation.

At the Council’s Jan. 11 workshop, Mayor Phillip Pounds suggested that the committee should include himself and Council members Katie Miars and Scott Pierce, and Elizabeth Campsen volunteered to participate as well. The Council was expected to approve these appointments at its regularly scheduled Jan. 23 meeting and begin seeking residents from various areas of the island to serve on the committee.

“Contrary to the north end of the island, where we’ve done several projects, we’re sort of limping along on the south end,” City Administrator Desiree Fragoso said at the workshop. “Rather than talk about this project along with every other issue, we need to really separate it and give it the attention it deserves and help guide the conversation on long-term strategy.”

Council Member John Bogosian said he supported the establishment of the committee and pointed out that “we need to have robust policies to protect property on the beach and how it’s going to be funded.” He added that IOP needs to join with other beach communities to encourage legislators to change state laws that keep local governments from managing crisis situations.