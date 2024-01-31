Tackling Your Tupperware Troubles

Credit: @elloproducts

In the realm of kitchen organization, few spaces are as notorious as the Tupperware drawer. In an era where containers come in all shapes and sizes, achieving the perfect fit can feel like an elusive goal. However, in the battle against Tupperware chaos, perfection should not be the enemy of progress. Here are four steps to help you reclaim your Tupperware drawer.

Pairing Game: The simplest victory lies in matching tops with bottoms. Any orphaned lids or containers should be swiftly repurposed or recycled to free up valuable space and declutter the drawer.

Declutter with HUGS: Once you've matched your Tupperware pairs, employ the HUGS organizing acronym to determine what stays and what goes. Ask yourself: Does it make you happy? Does it serve a function? If not, move it along. Consider recycling unwanted pieces or repurposing them for alternative storage needs in your home (think arts & crafts storage, junk drawer dividers, or creating containers for hair accessories).

Size Matters: Embrace simplicity by limiting your Tupperware selection to three sizes—small, medium, and large squares or rectangles. Say no to variety packs of Tupperware that only add complexity to your storage woes. Remember, food doesn't fuss over perfect container shapes, and neither should you (I feel the same way about limiting the number of food storage bag sizes). I prefer square shapes over round options for Tupperware as you can maximize the space.

Strategic Storage: For optimal organization, opt for a drawer storage solution. Nest the bottoms and store lids separately to minimize clutter and prevent precarious Tupperware towers. This approach ensures easy visibility and access without the hassle of dislodging lids from stacked containers.

Picture opening your Tupperware drawer with a smile instead of a grimace, knowing that everything you need is within easy reach. With these straightforward strategies, you can reclaim control of your Tupperware chaos. You have got this!

Mary Gallivan is a local professional organizer and founder of Just So Mary. She writes the monthly organizing column Just So Organized. Just So Mary was voted a 2023 Neighborhood Fave for Best Home Services on Nextdoor. You will often find Mary and her husband, Sean, at the beach with their rescue lab, Quinn. Learn more at justsomary.com or @justsomarychs.