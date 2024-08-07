Tickets Now on Sale for Wild Dunes Literary Series' Fall Event

The Wild Dunes Literary Series, hosted by celebrated author Mary Alice Monroe, announced that tickets are now on sale for its Fall Author Event. This year's highlight is the launch of Lowcountry novelist Signe Pike's latest book, The Shadowed Land.

The event, set for Monday, December 9, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Palmetto Hall in the Wild Dunes Resort, aims to transport attendees to the historic and mystical world of early medieval Scotland. In keeping with the theme of Pike's new release, the evening will feature a Tartan Ball, celebrating Scottish and Irish heritage with a bagpipe welcome, live Celtic music, and traditional dancing.

Guests can also expect Scottish-themed heavy hors d'oeuvres and a selection of beer and wine. Each ticket includes a signed hardcover copy of The Shadowed Land.

Mary Alice Monroe, a New York Times bestselling author, will open the evening with a celebratory toast and introduction of the featured author. Pike will then present her novel, offering insights into her creative process and the historical research that underpins her work. Following the presentation, Pike will sign books at the Buxton Books pop-up store, where additional copies of her work will be available for purchase.

The Shadowed Land is the third book in Pike's acclaimed series that reimagines the legend of King Arthur and his contemporaries. Set in Scotland in AD 580, the novel weaves a tale of ambition, loyalty, and love, featuring historical figures who inspired one of the world's most enduring legends.

The Wild Dunes Literary Series, a seasonal event exclusive to the Isle of Palms, is a longstanding collaboration between Wild Dunes Resort and Mary Alice Monroe. The series features a variety of events throughout the year, including a spring author event, a summer celebration of children's literature, and a winter gala benefiting local literacy organizations. Proceeds from these events support Reading Partners SC, emphasizing the series' commitment to promoting literacy and fostering a love of reading within the community.

Tickets for the Fall Author Event are priced at $75 per person. This includes entry to the Tartan Ball, all food and beverages, and a signed copy of The Shadowed Land. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit maryalicemonroe.com.