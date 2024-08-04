VFW Post 3137 on Isle of Palms Wins All State and All-American Award for 8th Consecutive Year

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3137 on Isle of Palms has been awarded the All-State and All-American awards for the eighth consecutive year. Located at 1004 Ocean Blvd., the Isle of Palms post earned both awards for outstanding membership numbers, recruitment, and volunteer/community service initiatives for veterans, active duty military members, and their families.

Former Post Commander and Vietnam veteran Bo Stallings, who now serves as chairman of the post’s House Committee, explains that the All-American awards were given to only 287 VFW posts nationwide out of more than 6,000, making the honor even more special.

“It’s very special and hard to get,” said Stallings. “It’s a very prestigious award, and we’re proud of what we do.”

Post 3137 members serve the community in numerous ways, including flag recycling efforts, volunteering at Veterans Affairs Medical Centers, hosting weekly meals and events for veterans and their families, and more.

The post welcomed its new commander, Bryan Brooks, an Army major combat engineer who served in Afghanistan, in June. With over 1,200 veteran members and more than 1,000 auxiliary members (immediate family of VFW members), Stallings notes that Post 3137 has the smallest square footage of any post in the state of South Carolina but boasts the most members.

“Our motto is ‘Serving the living while honoring the dead.’ We plan to continue to do that for years to come,” said Stallings.