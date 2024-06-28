Volunteers Needed to Keep IOP Beautiful During Holiday Week

The Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew has three litter sweeps planned for the first week of July — known nationally as Clean Beaches Week — to keep up with the expected surge in litter that comes during the busiest part of beach season.

Anyone who wants to keep Isle of Palms and America beautiful can help during any of the following times by volunteering to clean for at least 30 minutes:

Monday, July 1, 6-7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3, 7-8 a.m.

Friday, July 5, 7-8:30 a.m.

While IOP Cleanup Crew’s normal summer schedule includes litter sweeps on Monday nights and Wednesday mornings, the July 5 litter sweep will be a special extended event to clean up after the popular Independence Day Fireworks Show put on the night before by the City of Isle of Palms.

IOP Cleanup Crew will host the July 5 litter sweep in collaboration with South Carolina Aquarium’s conservation team and the Isle of Palms Police Department. Plus, South Carolina Federal Credit Union will provide coffee and treats as an event sponsor.

Check-in for all litter sweeps is along the beach walkover in the 1100 block of Ocean Boulevard between the outdoor showers and the building with the IOP postcard mural, next to Coconut Joe's. Supplies provided. No advance registration is required. All ages welcome.

Volunteers can receive an IOP Cleanup Crew magnet, which will provide them free parking in the city’s parking lots during future scheduled litter sweeps.

IOP Cleanup Crew uses volunteer power to keep the coast clean, protect natural ecosystems and public health, and document litter to help solve the pollution crisis. Working with the South Carolina Aquarium’s conservation team and the aquarium’s Litter Journal, the crew has engaged thousands of volunteer “citizen scientists” in collecting and documenting around 200,000 litter items since 2018.

You can learn more on the Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ IOPCleanup/