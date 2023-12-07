Website: South Carolina has 8th-Worst Drivers in the Nation

A new study done by LendingTree found that South Carolina ranks as having the 8th-worst drivers in the nation with a total of 29.12 driving incidents per 1,000 drivers.

To determine the best and worst drivers by state, their researchers calculated the number of driving incidents per 1,000 drivers in every state. The rankings include; accidents, DUIs, speeding-related incidents and citations.

Key Findings for South Carolina (All rankings are on a scale of 1-50 worst to best):

Ranked 6th for accidents with a total of 19.71 accidents per 1,000 drivers.

Ranked 27th for DUIs with 1.15 DUIs per 1,000 drivers.

Ranked 28th for speeding with 2.86 speeding-related incidents per 1,000 drivers.

Ranked 35th for citations (other moving violations) with 5.25 citations per 1,000 drivers.

See the full list of rankings here.