What "Neighborhood Support" Looks Like

The ‘NS’ in LENS stands for Neighborhood Support, which was vividly demonstrated on June 26th at a stunning beachfront property on the Isle of Palms. The evening event featured a wine tasting hosted by Stems & Skins from North Charleston, aimed at raising awareness and funds for the essential, behind-the-scenes needs of our Isle of Palms Firefighters.

Fire Marshal Sean Harshaw shed light on the hidden stress factors our firefighters, particularly the younger ones, face—stresses not commonly known to the public. One significant burden is the emotional strain from encountering trauma in their numerous emergency responses. To address this, LENS Foundation Isle of Palms has supported a mental wellness program through MUSC for all employees.

Financial stress is another critical issue. Frankly, firefighters are underpaid and struggle to afford living in the communities they serve. The rising costs of housing, vehicles, fuel, food, and insurance force them to take on additional jobs, sometimes two or three, to maintain their roles here. LENS funds are available to assist with these hardship cases as they arise.

The event illustrated the deep understanding and commitment of our LENS supporters. With over thirty attendees, the evening raised approximately $10,000, with additional matching gifts expected to double that total.

This is what true neighborhood support looks like.

The needs of our firefighters will persist, as will LENS's efforts to raise funds to support them. You can contribute by becoming a "Firefighter Founder" for LENS with a $500 donation. Please use the Pledge Card provided below.

These dedicated firefighters are here for us—let's ensure we are there for them.

For more information about becoming a Firefighter Founder, visit www.lensiop.org/firefighter-founders.