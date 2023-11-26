Where to Spend New Years Eve in Charleston 2023

As the clock winds down on 2023, Charleston gears up to celebrate New Year's Eve with an array of spectacular events that cater to every taste and age group. Whether you're looking to dance the night away at a masquerade ball, enjoy a refined evening of jazz and fine dining, or share memorable moments with family under the sparkle of fireworks, Charleston's diverse lineup of New Year's Eve festivities promises a perfect end to the year. Join us as we explore the most anticipated events in the city, promising a memorable transition into 2024
- NYE 2024: A Masquerade of Wonders at The Wonderer Charleston: An exclusive event with all-inclusive bars, live performances, and immersive shows. Learn more.
- Wonderland New Year’s Eve Party at Festival Hall: Features live performances by The Midnight City band, a balloon drop, and a cigar bar.
- The Habit New Year’s Eve Party: Three-floor party with open bars, food, and music.
- New Year’s Bash at The Backyard at The Ryder Hotel: Offers live music, champagne specials, and tasty bites.
- New Year’s Eve Dinner at Azur: A six-course French-inspired dinner.
- Republic Garden & Lounge Celebration: Includes an open bar and hors d’oeuvres
- New Year, New Crush Party at Share House: With a DJ and an open bar.
- New Year’s Eve Gala at Forte Jazz Lounge: Features swing dance music and a formal dress code. The Joe Clarke Big Band will be playing all the best music while we share in bringing in a new year with all the party favors and revelry of good friends and family close by.
- New Year’s Eve at Félix: A "Midnight in Paris" themed party with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.
- New Year’s Eve Jazz Soirée at Charleston Grill: A three-course meal with soft jazz music.
- Charleston NYE Bar Crawl: A bar crawl across various downtown venues.
- 6th Annual New Years Bash at Uncork: Dinner, live music, and a champagne toast
- New Year’s Eve at Aquarium Aglow: A family-friendly event at the South Carolina Aquarium.
- New Year’s Eve at The Thoroughbred Club: Enjoy specialty drinks and watch the televised ball drop.
- New Year’s Eve at Frannie & The Fox: Dine with bubbly and holiday fun.
- Brew Years Eve Masquerade at New Realm Brewing: Dress up and enjoy live music, a buffet, and a champagne toast.
- Fireworks at James Island County Park: A spectacular fireworks display at midnight.
- Happy New Year, Charleston! in Marion Square: A family-friendly, alcohol-free event with live music and children's entertainment.
- NYE Dinner Cruise on Charleston Harbour: A dinner cruise with live music and great views, departing from Patriots Point.
- NYE at Kiawah Island Resort: Ring in 2024 with friends and family, featuring glow golf, music and fireworks. Full à la carte dinner service available until 9pm. Firework start promptly at 9pm. The evening is full of entertainment suitable for families and groups of all ages.