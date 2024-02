Save the date for the Wild Dunes Literary Series Spring Luncheon, which will be happening on Thursday, April 18th.

Don’t miss this intimate conversation between American chef, restauranteur, bestselling author, and TV host Vivian Howard with NY Times bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe. It will be an experience everyone will savor at the world-class Wild Dunes Resort with Buxton Books.

Ticket details coming very soon and will be shared on this website.