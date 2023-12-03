Wild Dunes Resort Announces Holiday Happenings

‘Tis the season for holiday spirit at Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms and guests can enjoy unique, festive experiences, dining opportunities, stay packages, and family-friendly activities all month long.

Here's a look at what is being offered:

Sippin’ Santa at Laughing Gull Restaurant & Bar

Open Now | Laughing Gull Restaurant & Bar

Jingle all the way to Laughing Gull as it transforms into Beachbum Berry’s Sippin’ Santa Tiki Bar, an island-inspired holiday wonderland featuring over-the-top decor and a festive tiki-themed experience featuring the iconic cocktail menu offering an array of new clever cocktails served in the signature kitschy glassware. Sip on the classic favorites, plus new cocktails this year, including Island of Merry Spritzmas, HO HO HO Hot Buttered Rum, North Pole Bow, plus more! Open to the public.

Holiday Market

December 7 | Sweetgrass Plaza

Kick off the start of the resort's most popular season at the Holiday Market! To celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, the holiday market will feature pop-up shops from plaza stores for a unique shopping experience. Free and open to the public.

Breakfast with Santa

December 2, 9, 16 | Sweetgrass Pavilion

You better watch out, you better not cry - Santa Claus is coming to town! Kids and kids-at-heart can dine with Santa to get into the holiday spirit and enjoy a delicious breakfast featuring Rudolph's pancake buffet with loads of sweet-tooth toppings and hot chocolate.

Tickets available for purchase here:

December 2 - tickets

December 9 - tickets

December 16 - tickets

Stories on the Stoop

December 23 | Sweetgrass Inn Lobby

Back by popular demand, Santa’s helpers are returning to Wild Dunes this year for magical story time, complete with milk, cookies and enchanting storybooks while Santa enjoys a little R&R at the beach, ahead of his big night! Tickets available for purchase here.