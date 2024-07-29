Wild Dunes Resort to Host Hiring Event on August 24

Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, August 24th. The property is seeking "enthusiastic and talented individuals" to join its team.

Whether an experienced professional, or someone just starting out in their career, candidates will find a variety of opportunities at the resort. With positions available in culinary, guest services, retail and more, there's a perfect fit for everyone.

Benefits include free room nights, discounted rates for friends and family, a 401K with company match, health insurance, paid time off, and more. Interested candidates can learn more and apply by visiting: Resort Employment.

The hiring event will be held on Saturday, August 24th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sweetgrass Pavilion in Palmetto Hall. While advanced registration is highly recommended, walk-ins are welcome, and virtual interviews are also available.

For more details and to explore the complete list of available positions and benefits, visit careers.hyatt.com.