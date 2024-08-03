Wild Dunes Yacht Club Holds Change of Command Ceremony

× Expand Photo: Left to right - Larry Schneider, Dick Trammell, Arlene Southerland, Jim Brastaukas, Betsy Walker, Susanne Marolda, Carolyn Trammell (Credit: Pamela Marsh)

The Wild Dunes Yacht Club held its Change of Command ceremony on July 27 at the Links Clubhouse in Wild Dunes. The event marked the transition of leadership within the club, with the incoming Fleet Officers for 2024-25 taking their positions. The new officers are Commodore Arlene Southerland, Vice Commodore Jim Brastaukas, Rear Commodore Betsy Walker, Past Commodore Dick Trammell, Secretary Susanne Marolda, and Treasurer Carolyn Trammell.

Each new Fleet Officer was presented with their corresponding burgee to fly on their boat, symbolizing their new roles. Outgoing Past Commodore Larry Schneider was honored for his years of service with a plaque presented by Commodore Dick Trammell.

The mission of the Wild Dunes Yacht Club is to promote and encourage boating in all its forms and to foster the skills of seamanship and navigation. The club boasts a diverse membership, ranging from novice boaters to experienced sailors. Among the members is a retired Naval officer who served on a fast-attack submarine, as well as individuals with experience in the Coast Guard and Power Squadron.

Boating enthusiasts in the club enjoy a variety of activities, including cruises on the Intracoastal Waterway to Georgetown, trips to Beaufort for the Navy's Blue Angels flight exhibitions, kayaking in Morgan Creek, "raft-ups" in Dewees Creek, running remote sailboats at Sewee Preserve, and day trips to various Charleston restaurants.

Recent educational sessions hosted by the club have featured presentations by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Department of Natural Resources, the College of Charleston Marine Biology Department, and the Great Loop Association. These sessions aim to enhance members' knowledge and appreciation of boating and marine life.