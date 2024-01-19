Work is underway on 2024 Prostate Cancer Fundraiser

We are getting geared up for the Prostate Cancer Fundraiser and have made great progress. The event is scheduled for May 11, with morning and afternoon shotgun starts. Once again, we will be proving breakfast, lunch and food and beverages all day long. We are only on the Links Course this year, and I encourage you to let me know if you want to play because spots are running low.

Goodies will include golf balls and high-quality golf shirts, and the Wild Dunes Men’s Golf Association has put together some new fun activities and surprises aimed at keeping things fresh and exciting. We will have hole-in-one prizes, raffles and our famous international auction. International, you ask? Eight people went to Iceland as a result of last year’s auction, and 10 went to St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. The online auction will offer some amazing new golf experiences, along with many of the old reliables.

You can register to play and check out your sponsorship opportunities at wdmga-pcf.org – and don’t forget about our night-before event at the Islander 71 at the IOP Marina.

Please let me know if you would like to donate any prizes or auction items. You can call, text or email me at 516-220-6580 or Mike@WDMGA-PCF.org.