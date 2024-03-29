It's Soft Shell Crab Season, These Charleston Restaurants Are Serving Them

The highly anticipated "softie season" has arrived in Charleston. Here's where you can find soft shell crabs in and around the Holy City (always check with the restaurants to make sure they still have the dishes available):

Beautiful South (128 Columbus St., Suite 101)

Typhoon Shelter Softshell Crabs - Shaoxing marinated softies wok fried in shrimp and garlic oil, with scallion, preserved black beans, Thai chilies, and panko

Bistronomy by Nico (64 Spring St.)

Local Softie Special features Seafood and Corn Veloutè, Corn, Asparagus, Cherry Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, and Gnocchi Parisienne

Cru Café (18 Pinckney St.)

Serving daily rotating specials throughout the duration of Soft Shell season

Variations including Soft Shell Sammies, Soft Shell Crabs over Capellini

More will be announced via Cru Cafe's Instagram (@crucafechs)

The Darling Oyster Bar (513 King St.)

Two Tempura-Fried Soft Shell Crabs, White Sweet Potato Purée, Asparagus, Oyster Mushrooms, and Balsamic Brown Butter

Kwei Fei (1977 Maybank Hwy)

Softies with crab roe wide noodle and Fresno chilies

Prohibition (547 King St.)