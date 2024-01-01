2024 KICA Assessment to be Billed to Members the Week of January 8

The Kiawah Island Community Association (KICA) assesses community members annually to help fund the maintenance of Kiawah Island common property and infrastructure, KICA facilities and amenities, and provide community services, like security and recreation. On Dec. 4, 2023, the KICA Board of Directors voted to approve the association’s 2024 budget and the corresponding assessment rates.

The annual assessment billing will take place the week of Jan. 8, 2024 with payment due within 30 days. Most residential members will see three charges: the General Assessment, the Reserve Assessment and the Amenity Assessment. Annual assessment rates vary depending on the property owned: a residence is considered an improved property and a lot is considered an unimproved property. For 2024, the three main assessment charges total $2,876 for an improved property (residence) and $1,438 for an unimproved property (lot).

Some members in certain locations pay additional segment assessments, like those who live behind the Vanderhorst gate, and those in the Preserve or Ocean Park neighborhoods. View the 2024 segment assessment rates here, and read the descriptions of each assessment type here.

An assessment statement will be billed to the primary contact of each managing household. Notices will be sent by email, unless members have notified (in their member account or by contacting member services) the association of their preference to receive a mailed statement.

To learn more about how these rates are determined, read this overview of the 2024 budget.