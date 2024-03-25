WATCH: 2024 Town of Kiawah Island Special Election Candidate Forum

Last Thursday, the Kiawah Island Community Association hosted the town's Special Election Mayoral and Council Member candidates in a moderated forum to discuss pertinent island topics. The forum was moderated by Kevin Donlon, a non-resident KICA board director.

You can view both the Mayoral Candidate Forum and Council Member Candidate Forum below.

The Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will conduct the Special Town Council Election for the Town of Kiawah Island Mayor seat and Council Member seat on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at the Sandcastle (1 Shipwatch Road, Kiawah Island). The polling location will be open from 7 am until 7 pm.

You must be a registered voter in the state of South Carolina to vote in this election.

