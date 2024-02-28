Kiawah Island Announces Police Force Feasibility Study

The Town of Kiawah Island is seeking the services of qualified consultants to review the existing contract with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services and explore the feasibility of police force options for the Town to replace or complement those services.

The complete description of the scope of services is outlined in the Request for Proposals, which can be accessed here.

Proposals will be received until 1 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2024, and must be either:

Mailed or delivered to: Kiawah Island Town Clerk, 4475 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Kiawah Island, SC 29455, in a sealed envelope marked “Kiawah Island Public Safety Feasibility, Needs Assessment and Gap Analysis Study RFP.”

Emailed to preynolds@kiawahisland.org.

Late submittals will not be accepted. For additional information, contact Craig Harris by calling 843-768-9166 or email at charris@kiawahisland.org.