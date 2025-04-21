A camper fire spread to a nearby house, displacing two people

A quiet Saturday morning turned tense in North Charleston when a camper caught fire and the flames quickly spread to a nearby home in the Wescott Plantation community. The incident happened on North Moretto Circle and drew a rapid response from the North Charleston Fire Department and several assisting agencies.

Fire Breaks Out on North Moretto Circle

The fire started around 11:35 a.m. when a camper, parked near a residential home, suddenly went up in flames. The fire didn’t stay contained and quickly spread to the house, causing serious concern among neighbors and emergency responders.

Firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after the fire was reported. Crews worked hard for nearly 50 minutes to bring the situation under control and fully put out the fire. Their quick response helped prevent the fire from spreading to other homes in the area.

Residents Displaced but Safe

Two senior residents were living in the home that caught fire. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt during the incident. However, one person was checked by EMS as a precaution. Due to the damage caused by the fire, both seniors were displaced and are currently being helped with housing and support.

Neighbors and local community members have shown support, checking in on the displaced residents and offering help where they can.

Ongoing Investigation by Fire Department

While the fire has been successfully extinguished, the cause is still under investigation. The North Charleston Fire Department is looking into how the camper caught fire in the first place. It’s still unclear whether it was due to an electrical issue, equipment failure, or some other reason.

Fire officials are urging residents to take extra care when using or storing campers, especially near homes, and to always ensure safety checks are done on vehicles and equipment that can pose fire risks.

Community Reaction and Safety Reminder

Incidents like this are a reminder of how quickly things can change. Fire can spread fast, especially when vehicles or flammable materials are involved. Thanks to the fast response of the fire crews, a bigger tragedy was avoided.

Residents in the Wescott Plantation area are thankful that no lives were lost and that emergency teams responded so effectively. Many are also using this as a moment to check their own homes and outdoor setups for any potential fire risks.

