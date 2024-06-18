A Message from Kiawah Island Golf Resort:

"Congratulations to all the swimmers and volunteers who participated in the 2024 Swim Across America - Kiawah Charity Swim. We would like to acknowledge Kiawah CERT and Barrier Island Ocean Rescue for their indispensable support roles. The event was a wonderful success, raising more than $105,000 for the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center.

We greatly appreciate your contributions, which bring hope to cancer patients and their families within our community. Your support need not end here, as fundraising operations will be open through the end of the year. For more details please visit: swimacrossamerica.org/ Charleston"