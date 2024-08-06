A Message from Kiawah Island Mayor Brad Belt

"Dear Kiawah Island Community,

As Tropical Storm Debby continues to impact our area, I want to assure you that the Town of Kiawah Island, in coordination with KICA, has implemented comprehensive measures to manage this situation. Public safety remains our top priority, and we are working around the clock with emergency personnel and island entities to monitor the storm, coordinate operations, and manage emergency response and communications.

Last night, a likely tornado hit Kiawah Island, cutting across Turtle Point Golf Course and adjacent neighborhoods. There are several downed trees and some reports of minor structural damage. The risk of tornadoes continues, and I urge all residents to take immediate shelter if warnings are issued.

This morning's assessment revealed standing water and flooding on Kiawah Island and several roads, including Surfsong, Governor's Drive near Vanderhorst, Doral Open, Sora Rail Road, Glen Abbey, and Jackstay Court.

While Kiawah Island is experiencing intermittent periods of calm, rain bands will continue to move through our area, bringing periods of heavy rainfall. Significant impacts are still expected through Thursday. The storm is now forecast to move offshore and is projected to hit the Charleston area on Thursday, bringing storm surge, high winds, and additional rainfall. Flooding on roadways will persist.

We will send a more detailed update to the community this afternoon. I urge all residents to stay vigilant, monitor weather reports over the next few days, and, most importantly, prioritize safety by staying indoors and following official guidance.

Sincerely,

Bradley D. Belt

Mayor"