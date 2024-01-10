A Message from Mayor John Labriola:

"Dear Kiawah Neighbors,

Last year, the Town Council voted to change the election cycle to odd years at the request of the Charleston County Election Commission, therefore extending our next election to November of 2025. That change extended the Mayor's and Town Council's term limit by one year. While this change was encouraged by the Governor and State Legislators and supported by myself and the Council of Kiawah, I am writing to inform you that I will be resigning as Mayor, effective March 31 of this year. This decision has not been made lightly, but after careful consideration, I have decided to end my term early.

A special election will be held on April 2, 2024, for the position of Mayor. I think it is vital that the new mayor has longer than 12 months and be able to work with Stephanie, our Town Administrator, our new Town attorney, and the Council on the current agenda of issues. The Town will be sending out communications on the special election process and timeline for submission of credentials soon.

I thank you for the opportunity and honor of being the Mayor of Kiawah these last three and a half years. It has been a privilege to serve. I have learned a great deal during my tenure, and I am thankful for the support and collaboration with my colleagues. Our residents are the heart of this island, and I look forward to seeing the great endeavors you continue to foster and grow in the years to come.

I wish you all the best.

Sincerely,

John D. Labriola"