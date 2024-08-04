August Fishing Tips: Early Starts and Effective Tactics

× Expand Photo: Scott and Luis Sheafe holding a redfish (Credit: Capt. Geoff Bennett)

In August, it's crucial to start your fishing day early to beat the heat. Not only will you be more comfortable fishing in the morning, but you'll also find it more productive. The high afternoon temperatures can make species like trout less active. While you might lose some sleep, launching at first light offers plenty of rewards.

Popping corks are highly effective this time of year, attracting a variety of fish such as redfish, trout, flounder, ladyfish, and even sharks. I prefer using a weighted popping cork to increase casting distance. I typically run an 18- to 24-inch fluorocarbon leader from the cork to a size 1 circle hook. When your cork drops underwater, reel in until you feel the weight of the fish, then lift the rod tip. Mud minnows, shrimp, and artificial shrimp are all excellent bait choices.

Topwater lures are a fantastic option for those early starts. Aim to reach your fishing spot just as it begins to get light. Fish are drawn to the commotion created by topwater lures, often mistaking them for struggling baitfish. These lures are particularly effective for catching trout, ladyfish, and redfish. Heddon's Super Spook Jr. lures in chartreuse and black or red and white are highly recommended.

During this time of year, it's wise to carry a cast net for shrimp and baitfish like finger mullet and menhaden. Finger mullet under a popping cork are excellent for trout and are resilient against smaller bait-stealing fish. Menhaden, fished live on the bottom with large circle hooks, are great for catching reds and sharks. Fresh-cut menhaden or mullet also release a scent trail that's hard for fish to resist.

See you on the water!

Since 2009, Capt. Geoff Bennett has operated Charleston Charter Fishing, providing light tackle charters. Clients choose from a full menu of artificial and live bait fishing options. USCG licensed and insured, Capt. Bennett is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable charter to anglers of all skill levels and ages. For more information, call Capt. Bennett at 843-324-3332, visit his website at charlestoncharterfishing.com or email him at captain@charlestoncharterfishing.com.