Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic to Host 17th Annual Golf Invitational Fundraiser

Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic (BIFMC), a non-profit organization that provides free health care to uninsured, low income adults who live or work across the Barrier Islands and connecting communities, is hosting their 17th annual Golf Invitational fundraiser on May 20, 2024 at the River Course at Kiawah Island Club.

Funds raised from the tournament provide the operational costs for hundreds of free patient visits at the clinic each year. The golf tournament will start with lunch followed by a shotgun start at noon, with skill events, a cocktail hour, Lowcountry Drawing, buffet dinner, and awards ceremony to follow. Sponsors and players can register online at https://bifmc.org/golf- invitational/ .

Since opening its doors in 2008, BIFMC has provided more than 64,000 free patient visits to low-income residents and workers in the community who may not have otherwise been able to see a doctor. The Clinic provides free healthcare including free primary and specialty care, lab tests and imaging, gynecology, dermatology, psychiatry, ophthalmology and more. BIFMC helps patients address their medical needs, from a common cold to chronic diseases including diabetes, hypertension, coronary disease and depression. Fully funded through community donations, grants and fundraisers, the annual golf invitational, hosted on Kiawah Island, is the Clinic’s largest fundraiser of the year, with eighty-two percent of each dollar raised going directly towards patient care.

For more information on Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic, visit www.bifmc.org