Be Mindful of Marine Wildlife on Beaches and in the Ocean

As the summer season continues, residents and tourists should continue to be cautious while swimming or walking through the ocean. Jellyfish, men o’war, sharks, stingrays, and other marine wildlife live in the ocean and should be avoided if possible.

If you experience an emergency while on the beach, call 9-1-1. Beach Patrol can be contacted directly at 843-518-2880. Saving the Beach Patrol number in mobile devices is helpful if an unexpected situation arises.

As of May 2024, Beach Patrol reports treating 27 stingray stings, 4 jellyfish stings, and one minor injury suspected to be a shark bite.

When an injury as such one of the above occurs, it’s always important to seek emergency assistance.