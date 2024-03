Update from the Town of Kiawah Island on March 11th at 1:25 pm: Betsy Kerrison Parkway is now reopening. You are asked to continue to be patient as traffic clears.

---Original Post Below---

The Town of Kiawah Island said there is currently a structure fire off of Betsy Kerrison Parkway. Fire personnel are working to extinguish the fire.

Betsy Kerrison Parkway will be closed in both directions for a short period of time. Please avoid the area if possible or expect delays.