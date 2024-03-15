Beware the Ides of March

South Carolina's prime time for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes is underway, so it's no surprise that we're at risk of seeing a few damaging thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Unlike some past March days, this won't be a major event. We only expect to see a few instances of locally damaging wind. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the Midlands, Central Savannah River Area, and most of the Lowcountry outlined in their outlook for the rest of today and tonight.

SPC's Day 1 Severe Weather Outlook indicates a level 1 of 5 severe thunderstorm risk over most of SC this afternoon and tonight.

There is also a very low but not zero risk for an isolated tornado or two in the Central Savannah River Area and vicinity. In addition, a surge of rich tropical moisture is coming into South Carolina so storm downpours can lead to isolated flooding in poor drainage areas. While we will see soaking downpours through tonight over parts of the state, it won't be widespread enough to cause rises on our rivers. That said, parts of the Savannah, Edisto, Santee, and Pee Dee rivers are above the flood stage right now; the river forecasts call for the Savannah to rise slowly in the coming days while the other three slowly fall.

The cold front causing today's showers and storms will push offshore early Saturday and become stationary along the Gulf Coast. A couple of showers may linger into Saturday morning along our coast, but it looks nice for most of the state, with highs in the 70s except near 80 over the inland Lowcountry.

The second round of a 1-2 punch of storm systems will move in on Sunday. It could turn out dry most of the day, with thickening cloudiness followed by rain and thunderstorms later in the afternoon through most of the night. The severe weather risk looks very low or zero over the Lowcountry and likely zero for the rest of the state. Rainfall amounts look light to moderate over most of the state but could be in the 1-2 inch range over the Lowcountry.

After the second wave of rain moves out Sunday night, we will see another stretch of dry weather. However, we will see a brief cold snap at the beginning of next week. It will be more than a nuisance because a potentially damaging freeze and frost is coming Monday night into Tuesday morning. The severity of the cold depends on the wind Monday night. Should the wind die off completely, this would allow it to get colder, and freezing temperatures would be more widespread, while a breeze blowing all night would keep it from getting as cold. For now, it looks like freezing temperatures are coming to most of the Upstate and vicinity, with a low in the 20s possible for areas northwest of I-85. Frost is possible for most of the rest of the state. So, plan to protect any tender plants that you might have out.

This map shows forecast low temperatures from the National Weather Service across South Carolina on Tuesday morning.

The rest of next week should feature a gradual warmup, with chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons on Wednesday and Thursday, though sunshine will be dimmed by high cloudiness each day. Our next chance for rain comes late next week and into next weekend. It's too soon to say whether the character will be a general rain or gusty thunderstorms but 'tis the season for the latter.

Since it's now that time of year, let me remind you of what can happen on the Ides of March 'round these here parts:

Storm reports collected by the SPC from the severe weather outbreak of March 15, 2008. 32 tornadoes hit South Carolina that day; two rated EF-3 and eight rated EF-2.

While our tornado season starts on January 1 and ends on December 31, there are two prime times. The main one runs from March to May, and we get a lesser one during the peak of the hurricane season. Prime time or not, it's best to be ready for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. SCEMD and Ready.gov have prep advice for you. The most important point is that y'all should have a sheltering plan before a tornado warning is issued for your area. That way, when the warning does come, you're ready to act on it and get to shelter quickly because there often isn't time to think at that point, only time to act on your plan.