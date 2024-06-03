Brown Trash Collection on Kiawah Island Scheduled for Next Friday

Quarterly brown trash collection on Kiawah Island will be held on Friday, June 7th. Place all brown trash by the curb by 7 am to ensure collection. This service is included in the cost of curbside, backdoor, and Friday paid-for service.

The following items are accepted: lawn chairs, grills (no propane tanks), folding or beach chairs, mattresses & box springs (single or twin only), bicycles, strollers, lamps, patio furniture, small area rugs, and small appliances (vacuums, toaster ovens, toasters, microwaves, coffee pot).