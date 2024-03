Last Thursday, the Kiawah Island Community Association hosted the town's Special Election Mayoral and Council Member candidates in a moderated forum to discuss pertinent island topics. The forum was moderated by Kevin Donlon, a non-resident KICA board director.

You can view both the Mayoral Candidate Forum and Council Member Candidate Forum below. here

You can learn more about the Special Election on April 23, 2024, by clicking here.

×

-