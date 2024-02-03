Charleston’s Pet-Friendly Hotels for SEWE 2024

The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) is just around the corner and many South Carolinians will descend on the Holy City for a weekend of fun. Since the event has several events centered on animals, it should be no surprise that many visitors are looking for pet-friendly hotels to stay in. A couple downtown hotels that are hosting pet-friendly options are Emeline and The Ryder.

Whether you are a Charleston local planning a stay-cation or a tourist searching for downtown properties that are walking distance to the festival, these hotels may be your best bet.

Emeline is offering guests and their furry plus ones the Pawsome Package, a year-round promotion that includes a custom-made dog treat by the property’s in-house pastry chef, dog mat, bowl, comfy bed, and during SEWE, pets will receive a custom Emeline bandana to sport during the festivities.

Additionally, pet-owners can indulge in a specially curated menu for the event, featuring rabbit roulade paired with a green onion soubise, braised endive, and carrot-top salad at its in-house eatery, Frannie & The Fox. For a cozy nightcap, guests can head to The Den, Frannie & The Fox’s cocktail retreat, where Brackish, known for its feather bowties and Lowcountry-inspired designs, will host a partnered happy hour on Thursday, February 15th to set the tone for a weekend of SEWE festivities.

Just a short distance away on Meeting Street, The Ryder Hotel will also welcome four-legged friends. The property is also within walking distance of all things SEWE. Four-legged friends are always welcome The Ryder with a cleaning fee of $100 per stay. The pet weight limit is up to 40 pounds, max. Limit two pets per guest room. However, no cats are permitted.