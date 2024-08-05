Charleston County Shifts to OPCON 1

Charleston County shifted to OPCON 1 this morning following Charleston County Council’s adoption of the attached ordinance declaring a state of emergency in Charleston County in response to Tropical Storm Debby.

The Emergency Operations Center remains partially activated as Emergency Management officials prepare for impacts from Tropical Storm Debby.

Storm Closures and Cancellations :

All Charleston County offices and facilities will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as employees shift to remote operations. This includes the Bees Ferry Landfill and Material Recovery Facility.

All Convenience Centers will close at 4 p.m. today and remain closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight’s Board of Zoning Appeals meeting is canceled.

All online services will remain available throughout the duration of the storm. Citizens can pay their taxes online or by phone while facilities are closed.

Recycling collection is suspended Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bond Court will be reduced to one session of bond hearings per day throughout the storm. The schedule, outlined below, will be adjusted as needed.

Tuesday, August 6, 2024: 10 a.m. only

Wednesday, August 7, 2024: 4 p.m. only

The Charleston Center will continue to provide withdrawal management and residential services throughout the storm. All outpatient services will be cancelled through Thursday.

The Opioid Treatment Program will be available tomorrow from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. for dosing and take-home medications. The program will resume normal dosing hours Saturday morning.

All Charleston County Library branches and offices are closed for the duration of the storm. Book drops and automated material returns will also be closed until further notice. Patrons are asked to avoid leaving items outside the book drops.

Jury duty for the week of August 5, 2024, in the Charleston County Court of Common Pleas and General Sessions has been cancelled. All jurors are excused for the week and do not need to report.

Latest Forecast :

According to the latest information from the National Weather Service, Tropical Storm Debby is expected to bring 10 to 20 inches of rain with localized amounts up to 30 inches through Thursday. Strong tropical storm force winds are expected to reach our area mid-day tomorrow.

A flood watch, tropical storm warning, and storm surge warning are currently in effect for Charleston County.

Due to the anticipation of extreme and potentially prolonged flooding, residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas should consider relocating for the duration of storm, if possible.

Residents are encouraged to check the storm drains near their homes and clear them of debris, if needed.

County Resources and Preparations :

Charleston County Public Works crews have been in the field today inspecting flooding hotspots and clearing any obstructed storm drains.

The following Charleston County parking garages are open for residents in low-lying areas to park their cars for free for the duration of the storm:

90 Cumberland Street

85 Queen Street

At 5 p.m. today, a general population shelter will open at Matilda Dunston Elementary School, located at 1825 Remount Road.

The secondary pet shelter of last resort opened at 8 a.m. this morning at 3831 Leeds Ave (behind the Bond Court) and will remain open for the duration of the storm. Those seeking shelter without pets should use the general population shelter.

Shelter transportation is being provided via normal CARTA routes. CARTA will suspend service at 9 p.m. tonight until conditions improve.

The Community Information Line will be staffed until 5 p.m. today to provide updates and answer questions regarding the storm.

English: (843) 746-3900

Spanish: (843) 746-3909

Additional Information :

Residents are encouraged to follow Charleston County Government on social media, download the 2024 Hurricane Guide, and sign up for the Community Alert Notification System.

For the most accurate and up-to-date weather forecasts, residents should stay tuned to the National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service Charleston websites, as well as local media and SCEMD’s SC Emergency Manager app.