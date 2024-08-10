Charleston Symphony Orchestra League Announces Fall Major Fundraising Event Schedule

The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League schedules fall events to support the Charleston Symphony and music scholarships.

The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League (CSOL®) is staging two of its traditionally popular events in November: the Kiawah Island Tour of Homes will take place on November 2nd from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. behind the gates on Kiawah Island, and the Swing Fore The Symphony golf tournament will be held on Daniel Island on November 18th. Both events are open to the public and will include musical performances.

The Kiawah Island Tour of Homes, which kicks off the CSOL's fundraising season, will give participants the opportunity to visit some of Kiawah Island's most unique and elegant residences, featuring celebrated designers, builders, decorators and architects. Swing Fore The Symphony is a day-long tournament on famed Rees Jones' Ralston Creek course, offering an array of prizes, followed by cocktails, dinner and music at the exclusive Daniel Island Golf Club.

Those interested are encouraged to mark their calendars now. Details and ticketing are now available on the CSOL website csolinc.org.

About the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League

The CSOL is a multi-talented group of more than 350 dedicated volunteers whose purpose is to support the Charleston Symphony (CSO), encourage talented young musicians and inspire classical music lovers for generations to come. The CSOL has consistently been the largest institutional donor to the CSO, having donated nearly $5.5

million since 2000. The CSOL also provides scholarships for music students and CSO musicians, totaling more than $42,000 this last year. The CSOL has actively advocated for music education and funding for the arts in the Lowcountry for over half a century. Join the CSOL at csolinc.org.