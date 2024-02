Kiawah Island biologists have compiled a list of answers to commonly asked questions about the coyote population on Kiawah Island.

´╗┐The first coyote arrived on Kiawah Island in 2009 and the population has changed over the years. It is estimated that there are currently approximately two to six coyotes on the island. The Town biologists continue to monitor and analyze data to better understand the role of coyotes in our island's ecosystem.

