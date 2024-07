The Town of Kiawah Island says there is a downed tree at Betsy Kerrison Parkway and S.O.B. Drive. There is currently one lane open both on inbound and outbound sides.

The Department of Transportation is on-site to remove the broken tree limbs and will continue this work through the night. Crews will complete cleanup on Monday morning around 9 a.m. with traffic control in place.

You are asked to drive cautiously through the area and expect delays.