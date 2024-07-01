Flash Flooding and Severe Weather Expected This Afternoon

A flash flooding watch is in effect for Southeast South Carolina today, July 1, from noon to 9 p.m. Rainfall amounts of two to four inches in excess of six inches are possible this afternoon into the evening. Hourly rainfall rates could exceed three inches/hour at times.

Heavy rain could occur near high tide around 5 p.m., which could cause flooding in low-lying or other areas. If there are flooded roadways or paths, remember to never drive or walk through waters of unknown depths. Avoid driving during the storm if possible.

Isolated severe thunderstorms could occur today ahead of the cold front and damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is possible.

For a quick guide on preparing for and understanding flood risks, read the Town's Flood Awareness Guide here. If needed, parking at Town Hall is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Town is not liable for any damages incurred, and parking is at motorists' own risk.

For the latest updates, continue to monitor local weather stations.