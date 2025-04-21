Four persons are displaced by a fire in the Summerville area

A fire in the Summerville area of South Carolina on Saturday morning left four people without a home. The American Red Cross is currently helping those affected with emergency support, including money for food, clothing, and temporary shelter.

Fire Breaks Out in Wescott Plantation Area

The fire started around 11:35 a.m. in the Wescott Plantation neighborhood, located near North Moretto Circle. According to North Charleston Deputy Fire Chief Christan Rainey, the fire began in a camper trailer that was parked right next to the house. The flames quickly spread from the trailer to the home, causing serious damage.

Two People Escaped Safely

At the time of the fire, two people were inside the house. Thankfully, they managed to get out without injuries. Firefighters reached the scene quickly and worked hard to control the flames, taking about 50 minutes to fully put out the fire.

Nearby Homes Also Affected

Although no one was hurt, the fire caused heavy damage to the main house and also led to heat damage to two neighboring homes. Investigators are still working to find out exactly how the fire started in the trailer.

Red Cross Offers Help to Displaced Residents

The American Red Cross confirmed that they are assisting four people who have been displaced. They are providing emergency financial support for essentials such as meals, clothes, and a place to stay.

This incident is a reminder of how quickly fires can start and spread, especially when flammable vehicles like camper trailers are parked close to homes. Thanks to the quick response by the fire department and the support of the American Red Cross, the situation was handled without any injuries, and the affected families are receiving the help they need to get through this difficult time.

