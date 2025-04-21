Gospel music is used by hundreds to celebrate Easter in Charleston

Easter Sunday is a day of joy and celebration for Christians all around the world, and in Charleston, South Carolina, it’s made even more special by the long-running tradition of Gospel Fest. Every year, people come together at Riverfront Park to enjoy gospel music, fellowship, and faith, all wrapped up in a community event full of energy, love, and positivity. This year’s celebration was no different, as Project Love once again hosted this worship-filled gathering, making it a meaningful day for many.

A Day of Faith, Music and Togetherness

Gospel Fest is more than just a concert—it’s a spiritual experience that brings people closer, not only to God but to each other. Held on Easter Sunday at Riverfront Park, the event was filled with powerful performances from over 10 musicians and pastors. Attendees sang, danced, and praised together, creating a joyful and uplifting atmosphere that was impossible to ignore.

Along with the music, the event featured local vendors and fun activities for children, making it a family-friendly outing. From food stalls to small businesses, the park was buzzing with energy, giving families a chance to enjoy the day while reflecting on the deeper meaning of Easter.

Voices of Faith and Hope

Many attendees shared how meaningful the event was for them. Dorthy Simmons, a regular attendee, expressed her feelings by saying, “Jesus Christ said it all, he died and was risen from the dead. I enjoy hearing different singing and it does my soul really good.” Her words capture what many feel about the event—it feeds the soul and strengthens faith.

For Myra Bellinger, who traveled all the way from Charlotte with her family, the event was about unity during difficult times. Her husband was one of the performers, and the experience was deeply personal. “There’s so much division in the world,” she said. “But when we can come together and do something like this, and still be ourselves, it’s an amazing opportunity.”

Carrying Forward a 30-Year Tradition

Gospel Fest has been a cherished tradition in Charleston for more than 30 years. For some, it’s something they’ve grown up with. One of the performers even mentioned that he used to attend as a child, and now standing on the stage and performing was like a dream come true. The park was filled with people enjoying the sunshine, good music, and the strong sense of togetherness.

Another moment that stood out was the peaceful joy that filled the park. “To be out here with the testament on this resurrection Sunday, it’s just amazing to enjoy the breeze, the fellowship of friends and family, the vendors,” said Bellinger. “It’s a wonderful thing to do on a Sunday afternoon.”

Looking Ahead: Keeping the Spirit Alive

As each year passes, Gospel Fest continues to grow in strength and spirit. It’s more than just a day of music; it’s a reminder of what Easter stands for—hope, love, and the promise of new life. With so many people finding comfort and joy in this event, there is a shared hope that this tradition will continue for many more years to come.

People leave the event feeling inspired, reminded of their faith, and connected to their community. And that’s what makes Gospel Fest truly special.

