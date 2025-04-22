“Gridlock Alert: Dorchester Road Closed Until Tuesday—Power Lines Crash, Commuters Brace for Nightmare!”

Around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, a power pole and electrical lines fell across Dorchester Road near Constitution Avenue. Because of this, the North Charleston Police Department shut down the road in both directions to keep drivers safe.

How Is Traffic Being Handled?

Since the road is blocked, drivers are being redirected through surrounding neighborhood streets. This has caused some traffic jams in those areas as well. Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible and to be patient while the issue is being handled.

When Will the Road Reopen?

According to the latest update shared on social media by North Charleston police around 8:40 p.m., Dorchester Road is expected to remain closed until Tuesday morning. Crews are working to remove the fallen pole and repair the power lines.

Why Do Roads Close for Downed Power Lines?

When power lines fall, it’s not just a traffic issue—it’s a serious safety risk. Live wires can cause fires or electric shocks. That’s why roads are shut down until utility crews can safely clean up the area and fix the damage.

What Drivers Should Do Now

If you need to travel through North Charleston tonight or early Tuesday, try to avoid Dorchester Road near Constitution Avenue. Use GPS apps to find alternate routes, and allow extra travel time if you’re heading to work or school in the morning.

A fallen power pole and downed lines caused a major road closure Monday night in North Charleston, affecting Dorchester Road at Constitution Avenue. The road will likely stay closed until Tuesday morning as crews work to fix the damage. Drivers are advised to stay away from the area and follow detour signs. Stay safe and check for updates from local authorities before heading out.

