Hanahan’s Big Fix: Downtown Stormwater Overhaul Finally Underway

This project will kick off at the corner of Loftis Road and Yeamans Hall Road. It will then stretch along Yeamans Hall Road and end at the intersection with Sledge Street. The main goal is to upgrade the stormwater system, which means water will drain faster during heavy rains, reducing the risk of flooding.

According to Mayor Christie Rainwater, this project is about much more than pipes and pavement. It’s part of a larger effort to bring life back into the city’s downtown. She explained that this work is backed by several partners and mainly funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), specifically from its State Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

What Will the Project Include?

The total cost of the project is $2.4 million. The City of Hanahan is contributing $54,000, and the rest is covered by ARPA funding. The construction will include larger pipes for better water flow, new sidewalks, fresh vegetation, upgraded curbs, and a newly paved Yeamans Hall Road.

Transportation engineer Justin Tye from Stantec Consulting mentioned that these upgrades will not only help with stormwater management but also improve road safety and emergency vehicle access. These improvements could attract new business to the area and make commuting smoother for locals.

Expected Benefits for the Community

Once finished, the downtown area will see many benefits. Over 20 structures that used to face flooding problems will now be protected. The community will enjoy a cleaner, better-looking space, which could encourage more foot traffic and business growth. Plus, the changes will improve the overall quality of life by making roads safer and the area more welcoming.

Mayor Rainwater added that although construction might cause some traffic disruptions, it will be temporary. People may need to take alternate routes, but in the end, the improvements will be worth the wait.

Timeline and Construction Updates

Right now, bids for the project are being reviewed by the South Carolina Office of Resilience. Once a contractor is chosen, work is expected to begin in the next month or two. The deadline for project completion is set for 2026, but city officials hope to wrap it up much sooner.

This project is more than just a fix for flooding. It’s a big move toward a more resilient and vibrant downtown Hanahan. By upgrading old infrastructure and planning ahead, the city is investing in a safer and more beautiful future for its residents. The community can look forward to better transportation, less flooding, and a refreshed downtown that everyone can be proud of.

