Hazardous Weather Outlook for Kiawah Island on Friday

The Town of Kiawah Island today released the following:

There is currently a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Charleston County area this Friday, Jan. 12. Flash flooding risk is low, but the area could experience minor coastal flooding on Friday around 8:42 a.m. during the high tide; the tide is expected to be near 6.82 feet.

The primary risk will be damaging straight-line wind, and the strongest onshore winds will come during the afternoon, close to low tide around 2 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact the area on Friday. Between 0.5 to 1 inch of rain is expected. Some of the storms could become severe with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

Stay tuned to local weather stations for the latest updates.