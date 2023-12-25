Heavy Rain and Flooding Expected Tonight Into Tomorrow

As you enjoy your holiday festivities today, Dec. 25 and tomorrow, Dec. 26, please keep the weather in mind. A low pressure system, tracking from southwest to northeast, may result in coastal flooding and moderate to heavy rain along portions of the South Carolina coast today through Tuesday.

Heavy rain is expected today into tomorrow with 2-3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible, with possible thunderstorms starting around 4 p.m. There is a 4.7 feet high tide tonight at 5:58 p.m., which could increase the likelihood of flooding. The greatest rainfall rates are expected late tonight into Tuesday morning. The peak rainfall rates may coincide with the Tuesday morning high tide, possibly leading to localize flooding, primarily across Downtown Charleston and surrounding areas.

There is minor coastal flooding forecasted for tomorrow morning around 7:14 a.m. along the coast of Charleston and Colleton Counties.

We wish you a wonderful, safe holiday with your loved ones. No matter where you are traveling this holiday season, if you see standing water of unknown depths, turn around and do not attempt to drive through it. Stay safe and stay tuned to local stations for the latest weather forecast.