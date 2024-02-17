Kiawah Island Delivers Household Hazardous Waste Collection Results

The Town of Kiawah Island this week thanked property owners and renters for participating in the Household Hazardous Waste Collection. Trident reported that last week’s collection collected 4.8 tons. To put this into perspective, an elephant can weigh about 5 tons.

During the event, there was a constant flow of Kiawah property owners dropping off their hazardous items, which required the additional help of Town staff and even Mayor Pro Tempore Dr. Michael Heidingsfelder to assist in unloading vehicles, collect materials, and separate them into different categories.

If you did not have an opportunity to participate or have additional household hazardous waste, you can visit a Charleston County Convenience Center. The closest centers to Kiawah are in Wadmalaw, located at 1558 Liberia Road and in West Ashley, located at 1344 Bees Ferry Road, open Monday to Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

To learn about what items are accepted, click here. The Town hopes to be able to provide additional collections in the near future.