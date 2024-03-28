Island Communications for Visitors and Short-Term Rentals

Earlier this month, the Kiawah Island community raised a concern about how the island’s rules and regulations were communicated to the public, specifically short-term rentals. Here is an overview of what is currently being done to communicate island rules and what improvements are planned.

Current Island Rules Communications

Before renters arrive, all of Kiawah's large property management companies provide rules as a part of their agreement and welcome process. Most rental agencies communicate the rules several times before arrival and the majority require renters sign to agree to Kiawah's rules before setting foot on the island. The Town's short-term rental ordinance requires the rules to be posted in every rental unit on the island. Many agencies provide the Town's Good Neighbor Brochure, which provides concise education on the most commonly violated rules.

For villa rentals, the Kiawah Island Golf Resort sends a reservation confirmation email that includes the Town's ordinances, provides an arrival text message with Town ordinances, requires them to sign a form to comply with Town ordinances at the check-in office, has installed a sign with ordinances at the villas, and emails gate passes with this information. Regarding corrective measures, the Resort will deliver warning door hangers to rentals with any issues that are flagged and the property manager for the property in violation will then contact the guest by phone to discuss the issue and what steps must be taken to prevent a further violation.

There are several other resources that communicate island rules:

Refrigerator Magnet: The town provides an "Important Contacts" magnet for renters to place on their fridge. This features contact information for island entities, as well as a QR code that links to the Good Neighbor Brochure, CodeRed sign up, and the Town’s website.

Kiawah Island Map and Guest Guide: The community association's island map, which includes an overview of island rules, is handed out at the Main Gate and offered at the Visitor's Center.

Renter Gate Passes: Gate passes for renters feature island rules on the back of the pass.

Video: The Kiawah Conservancy’s video encourages visitors to Respect, Support, Volunteer, and Protect Kiawah.

Rental agencies have been very receptive to providing the island rules to their renters, as it is also in their best interest that renters follow these rules.

Future Rules Communication Efforts

In the next month, the Town is hiring a Video Production Specialist to enhance visual content for both residents and visitors. One project for this individual will include a welcome video to island guests and visitors, which would highlight the island’s rules and regulations in a meaningful and engaging way. This would be highlighted on the visitor section of the Town’s website, posted onto social media, shown on the television at the Visitors Center, and provided on the QR code listed on the Good Neighbor Brochure, but could also expand to other public outlets as well.

Typically, the Town hosts an annual meeting with rental agencies to discuss a variety of topics to include island rules and regulations. The Town is hosting this year’s rental agency meeting next month.

Share the Good Neighbor Brochure

We encourage all our residents who host family or guests on the island to consider sharing the Good Neighbor Brochure or talk to them about the rules and regulations. Our collaborative efforts are important in keeping our community a beautiful and pristine place to live and visit for years to come.