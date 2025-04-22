“Justice for Goose Creek? Troopers Locate Suspect Vehicle in Deadly Hit & Run—Inside the Breakthrough!”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has located a Hyundai SUV they suspect was connected to the fatal accident. While no arrests have been made as of now, the discovery marks a major development in the case. Investigators continue to work on identifying the person responsible for the deadly crash.

Remembering Kelly Farmer

Kelly Farmer was more than just a city worker. As a water distribution operator with Goose Creek’s Department of Public Works, Farmer was known for his hard work, curiosity, and dedication to learning. Chuck Denson, the department’s director, shared a heartfelt message about Farmer on social media.

“He never walked away from a challenge or the chance to learn something new,” Denson wrote. “He was extraordinary and a sponge for knowledge. We are going to miss him deeply.”

His coworkers described him as someone who brought energy and positivity to every job. Whether it was fixing water lines or helping with unexpected issues, Farmer was always ready to lend a hand.

A Musician at Heart

Outside of his city work, Kelly Farmer was also a passionate musician. He played bass guitar in a local band called Bullets Benign, sharing his love for music with others in the community. His bandmates, friends, and fans remember him as a talented performer who brought joy to every show.

His loss is not only felt within the city departments but also in the local music scene where he had built strong connections.

A Call for Justice

While the community continues to grieve, many are calling for accountability and justice in the case. The hit-and-run has raised concerns about road safety in the area and left residents hoping for swift legal action.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle involved to come forward. Every tip could help bring closure to Farmer’s family, friends, and coworkers who are still processing the shock of losing someone so deeply valued.

The Road Ahead

Though Kelly Farmer’s life was tragically cut short, his memory will continue to live on in the lives he touched—through the city he served, the music he played, and the friendships he made.

The City of Goose Creek has not yet announced any official memorials or public gatherings, but tributes continue to pour in online. As investigations continue, the hope is that justice will be served and that Farmer’s contributions won’t be forgotten.

Kelly Farmer’s passing has left a hole in the Goose Creek community. A hardworking employee and a beloved musician, he stood out not just for what he did, but for who he was. As state troopers work to solve the case and locate the driver responsible, the community honors his life with memories, music, and a commitment to never forget his spirit.

SOURCE