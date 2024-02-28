Kiawah Island Announces Volunteer Opportunity on Landscape and Tree Preservation Board

There are seven open positions on the newly established Landscape and Tree Preservation Board, which will include design professionals, as well as Kiawah Island property owners and residents. Design professionals may include architects, landscape architects, tree care professionals, builders or contractors, or related professionals who have credentials in their respective fields.

These positions will be appointed by Town Council and the term of office is three years. No member shall serve more than three consecutive terms of office unless there is a two-year break of service between terms.

The board will have the following functions and powers:

Review and approve, approve with conditions, or disapprove:

A proposed Tree Preservation Plan for all proposed commercial or residential developments pursuant to Sec. 12-129 Tree Preservation and Landscaping Standards.

The removal of any Specimen Tree or Grand Tree pursuant to Sec. 12-129 Tree Preservation and Landscaping Standards.

Applications of special circumstances regarding tree removal as determined by the Planning Director.

Variance request from strict interpretation of landscaping and tree preservation standards pursuant to Section 12-129 Tree Preservation and Landscape Standards of this Article.

Recommend such legislation as may be needed and practicable to pursue the purpose for which the Board was established.

Serve as an advisory board for the Town for matters pertaining to landscape standards and tree preservation.

Those interested in serving on this board should complete the application for appointment form and submit it to the Town Clerk, Petra Reynolds, at preynolds@kiawahisland.org. Submitted forms may be accompanied by a résumé or CV. Please submit applications by March 29, 2024.

Strong candidates considered for this board should demonstrate understanding of the unique character of Kiawah Island and the concept of designing with nature, demonstrate knowledge of the diversity of issues concerning landscape and trees regarding the development process, demonstrate problem solving skills, and exhibit interpersonal skills. Appointed members would be required to attend continuing education courses.

Please contact John Taylor, Jr., Planning Manager, at jtaylor@kiawahisland.org or 843-768-9979 if there are any questions regarding the roles of the new Landscape and Tree Preservation Board or new Landscape and Tree Preservation Standards.