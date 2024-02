The Town of Kiawah Island will hold a Community Open House on Friday, March 15th from 10 am to 12:30 pm at the Town Hall.

This will be an opportunity for the public and design professionals to learn more about the newly adopted ordinance and its procedures and processes. It will also be an opportunity for those interested in volunteering for the board to learn more about it.

A virtual option will be available for those unable to attend in person.