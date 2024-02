Have you ever had a bird collide with your window? If so, Kiawah Island Biologists would like to know.

Windows kill millions of birds in the U.S. each year. If you happen to find a deceased bird near your home and suspect that it might have struck a window, let the town know - email Aaron Given at agiven@kiawahisland.org or call 843-768-5110. You are asked to provide the date you found the bird, what the bird looks like, and any photos you’ve taken.