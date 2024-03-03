Kiawah Island Holding Special Election on April 23rd

A Special Election for the open Kiawah Island Mayor seat and a Council Member seat will be held on April 23rd, 2024.
There are two candidates for the open Council Member seat. You can read their candidacy bios here:
There are two candidates for the open Mayor seat listed below. Additional candidacy information fromn the town will be forthcoming.
- Brad Belt
- Dr. Michael Heidingsfelder
Upcoming Candidate Forum
The Kiawah Island Community Association will host a Candidate Forum featuring both the Mayoral and Council Member candidates on Thursday, March 21st at 3 pm at the Sandcastle. The forum will be moderated by Kevin Donlon, a non-resident KICA board director (As a part-time owner, Donlon is not eligible to vote in the Town's election). This is an in-person event, but a recording of the meeting will be available on the Town's YouTube channel.
For more election information, click here.