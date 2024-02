In an effort to better understand current composting practices and future opportunities, the Kiawah Goes Green Work Group initiated gathering feedback from property owners and renters. As a result, the Town sent a survey on composting. The full survey results are available here.

As a result of the survey feedback, the Town is now exploring the potential of a centralized composting drop-off at Kestral Court and Town Hall. More details on this effort will be available in the coming months.